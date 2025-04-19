Skip to Content
Top Stories

Businesses in Indio see decline during weekend two of Coachella

By
Updated
today at 4:59 PM
Published 4:24 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- With weekend two of Coachella underway, businesses in Indio see a decline of shoppers compared to weekend one.

"It seems like we didn't have a lot of traffic this week for Coachella and a little bit less traffic between week one," said Mark Jernigan, manager at Yellow Mart.

Jernigan adds they usually see more festival-goers during weekend two between festival hours, but this year is different.

Last week, Downtown Indio thrived with a few local, music events going on during the festival. It was a way to bring in locals and festival-goers to see what the city of Indio is all about. Although this weekend, no events were advertised on social media, thus not drawing enough people to Downtown Indio.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from Indio businesses.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

María García

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content