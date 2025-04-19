Businesses in Indio see decline during weekend two of Coachella

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- With weekend two of Coachella underway, businesses in Indio see a decline of shoppers compared to weekend one.

"It seems like we didn't have a lot of traffic this week for Coachella and a little bit less traffic between week one," said Mark Jernigan, manager at Yellow Mart.

Jernigan adds they usually see more festival-goers during weekend two between festival hours, but this year is different.

Last week, Downtown Indio thrived with a few local, music events going on during the festival. It was a way to bring in locals and festival-goers to see what the city of Indio is all about. Although this weekend, no events were advertised on social media, thus not drawing enough people to Downtown Indio.

