Heavy traffic expected as Stagecoach attendees head home

Stagecoach has come to a close, and Monday morning marks the mass departure of more than 40,000 festival goers and campers.

Campers are required to check out of the festival grounds early Monday, which could lead to heavy traffic on streets surrounding the Empire Polo Club and along Interstate 10. Drivers in the Coachella Valley are advised to plan for delays and consider alternate routes.

For north-south travel, use Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street, or Golf Center Parkway. For east-west travel, detours include Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, and Avenue 54.

Drivers should remain patient, stay alert and give themselves extra time to navigate local roads throughout the day.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continued coverage and live updates from our roads.