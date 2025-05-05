Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tracking drought conditions in the Coachella Valley after weekend rain

By
New
Published 11:18 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Drought conditions are an area of concern for many Californians as we begin our transition to the hot and dry summer months.

Rain over the weekend was a late-season treat for the Coachella Valley, though rainfall totals weren't anything impressive for most of the valley.

Palm Springs saw just over a tenth of an inch. South Palm Desert was the wettest spot in the valley and clocked in just under half an inch. Our friends to the west, in Banning, saw the highest rainfall totals in our immediate area at around 1.51" of rain.

NWS Weather & Hazards Data Viewer

According to drought monitoring data from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), over half of California's population – over 22 million people – is in a drought area.

This data is updated weekly, so any changes from this weekend's rain event has not yet been reflected.

News Channel 3 is speaking with forecasters about how this rain affected drought conditions – if at all – in our region. Stay with us for the latest.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content