Tracking drought conditions in the Coachella Valley after weekend rain

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Drought conditions are an area of concern for many Californians as we begin our transition to the hot and dry summer months.

Rain over the weekend was a late-season treat for the Coachella Valley, though rainfall totals weren't anything impressive for most of the valley.

Palm Springs saw just over a tenth of an inch. South Palm Desert was the wettest spot in the valley and clocked in just under half an inch. Our friends to the west, in Banning, saw the highest rainfall totals in our immediate area at around 1.51" of rain.

According to drought monitoring data from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), over half of California's population – over 22 million people – is in a drought area.

This data is updated weekly, so any changes from this weekend's rain event has not yet been reflected.

News Channel 3 is speaking with forecasters about how this rain affected drought conditions – if at all – in our region. Stay with us for the latest.