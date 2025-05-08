Skip to Content
Abandoned building catches fire in Palm Springs

Published 7:38 AM

(PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Palm Springs and Riverside County Fire responded to reports of a structure fire in an abandoned building at 2:05 A.M., on the corner of Sunrise Way and East Palm Canyon Drive.

They say they found heavy smoke in the vacated structure, another two additional engines and a ladder truck were called, making it 18 fire units on scene.

No one was injured, fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

María García

