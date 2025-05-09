One Class at a Time: Walter Clark Legal Group helps folklórico dance club raise money for costumes and shoes

At Desert Mirage High School, Assistant Principal Gustavo Sandoval is being honored by the Walter Clark Legal Group and News Channel 3 for his commitment to students, both in academics and through the school's folklórico dance club.

Sandoval used to dance himself, that's what inspired him to start the club 14 years ago! Teaching students folklórico dance is a way for him to preserve cultural traditions while teaching responsibility and community values.

His mission goes beyond dance, ensuring all students, regardless of financial means, can participate fully. He helps students in their fundraising efforts to pay for costumes and shoes. Sandoval’s impact is evident in how students speak of the life lessons he imparts, offering hope and resilience beyond the classroom. "He tells us life happens but you shouldn’t let that control you, said Junior Ethan Zaragoza. "Although it’s cloudy today, tomorrow it could be sunny!”

For his dedication, Sandoval received the “One Class at a Time” award, recognizing his tireless work to uplift and inspire. Thanks to the Walter Clark Legal Group, the folklórico dance club now has $777.77 to spend on new shoes and costumes so these students can perform at the best of their abilities.