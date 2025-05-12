Palm Springs Police Department launches largest radar-enabled drone responder program in the U.S.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Police Department just launched the largest radar-enabled drone responder program in the U.S., covering 37 square miles without the need for human spotters.

MatrixSpace is the sensor company behind the technology, and says the system speeds up emergency response times. MatrixSpace tells News Channel 3 the new tech will also improve safety for drone flights around airports and hospitals, especially when flying near medical helicopters. In addition to that, the company claims the sensors will allow the drone to conduct operations at night and during bad weather.

News Channel 3's Tori King will be speaking with the Palm Springs Police Department, as well as MatrixSpace's Chief Revenue Officer Lori DeMatteis about how radar is changing public safety in Palm Springs, what this technology means for the future of drone operations in the city, and how other cities might follow Palm Springs' lead.