Cathedral City State of the City: Measure W delivers for community services

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Cathedral City officials, residents and business owners will gather this morning at the DoubleTree by Hilton Golf Resort for the 2025 State of the City, Business Awards & Business Expo.

During the ceremony, a key topic will be on the early successes of Measure W, a voter-approved sales tax measure that is beginning to show measurable impact on public services and infrastructure.

The additional $5 million in annual revenue generated by the half-cent sales tax is already being used to improve core city functions. Measure W is funding expanded 911 emergency services, street repairs, and public park maintenance. The funds are also being directed toward crime prevention, storm preparedness, and initiatives to reduce homelessness.

The event is not only featuring an economic update, but will also recognize business and civic leaders. The following leaders will be awarded:

Business of the Year: Cathedral City Auto Dealers Association

Cathedral City Auto Dealers Association New Business of the Year: Mega Dollar

Mega Dollar Restaurant of the Year: Meester Zebra

Meester Zebra Nonprofit of the Year: Read With Me

Read With Me Volunteer of the Year: Darlene Remalia

Darlene Remalia Lifetime Achievement Award: Richard Altman

Richard Altman Mayor’s Award: FIND Food Bank

While the State of the City reflects on the past year’s progress, it also sets the stage for what lies ahead in the coming year.