Skip to Content
Top Stories

Marinelli Bros Circus premiering at The Shops at Palm Desert tonight

By
New
Published 5:21 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — The Marinelli Bros Circus premieres tonight at The Shops at Palm Desert, with performances running through May 26. The show is brand new, and Palm Desert is only the third city on its tour.

From trapeze and aerial straps to high-wire feats, the show offers thrilling entertainment for the entire family. The circus is performing under its own big top, bringing fans even closer to the action. The intimate setup allows the audience to be fully immersed in the experience.

Whether you're a lifelong circus enthusiast or introducing your family to the magic for the first time, the Marinelli Bros Circus presents a performance that’s bold and bursting with energy.

The circus runs nightly through May 26 at The Shops at Palm Desert.

For ticket information head to this site. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content