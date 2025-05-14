Marinelli Bros Circus premiering at The Shops at Palm Desert tonight

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — The Marinelli Bros Circus premieres tonight at The Shops at Palm Desert, with performances running through May 26. The show is brand new, and Palm Desert is only the third city on its tour.

From trapeze and aerial straps to high-wire feats, the show offers thrilling entertainment for the entire family. The circus is performing under its own big top, bringing fans even closer to the action. The intimate setup allows the audience to be fully immersed in the experience.

Whether you're a lifelong circus enthusiast or introducing your family to the magic for the first time, the Marinelli Bros Circus presents a performance that’s bold and bursting with energy.

The circus runs nightly through May 26 at The Shops at Palm Desert.

For ticket information head to this site.