Run for the Wall: Veterans and Patriots Ride to Remember

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Nearly 300 motorcyclists hit the road Tuesday in Southern California for the annual "Run for the Wall," a cross-country ride honoring America's missing and fallen service members.

Riders like Karoni Forrester carry personal stories that inspire them to ride. Forrester's father, Capt. Ron Forrester, was missing in action for more than 50 years before his remains were found and laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

“We’re honoring all who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Forrester said. “We get to ride across our country and celebrate a very unifying mission that brings us all together as Americans.”

The ride, which takes place over 10 days and ends at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., serves as a moving tribute to the more than 58,000 names etched on the wall. Organizers say the sight of hundreds of bikes sparks curiosity and raises awareness wherever they go.

