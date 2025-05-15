Palm Springs Fire Department warning hikers to prepare ahead of triple-digit heat

As triple-digit temperatures return next week, the heat could be dangerous for our active desert community.

The Palm Springs Fire Department is urging hikers to take precautions. Here’s how you can protect yourself:

Plan ahead: Tell someone where you're going and when you plan to return.

Pack the right gear: Bring a first-aid kit, plenty of water, snacks, and a flashlight. Sun protection is essential — wear a hat, sunglasses and use sunscreen.

Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, light-colored, moisture-wicking clothing.

Choose proper footwear: Sturdy, comfortable, waterproof hiking boots are best.

Stay on marked trails: Be aware of your surroundings and avoid going off-trail.

Don’t hike alone: Go with a friend. Keep the slowest hiker in front.

The department says knowing these tips is critical, as heat-related emergencies spike during this time of year. “We’re going to see an increase — maybe not in hyperthermia cases necessarily — but definitely more emergencies related to dehydration and heat exhaustion," said Capt. Ronald Skyberg, from the Palm Springs Fire Department.

Some signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, rapid heartbeat, vomiting, dizziness and confusion can all be warning signs. If symptoms appear, seek shade, hydrate and get help immediately.