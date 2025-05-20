Coachella Valley Unified approves layoffs for dozens of teachers

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) — The Coachella Valley Unified School District board voted Tuesday night to approve layoffs for 82 employees and reduce hours for 17 others, as part of a sweeping effort to address a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall.

The decision follows a recommendation from an administrative law judge, who reviewed the district’s proposed reduction in force during a formal hearing last month. The layoffs are set to take effect June 30.

District officials say the cuts are necessary to help close a projected budget deficit of more than $50 million. The board initially approved a resolution in February to eliminate or reduce 262 classified positions, citing a lack of work and funding.

During Tuesday’s meeting, some voiced concerns about the impact the cuts could have on student services, including transportation, food services, and special education support.

“I understand there’s a budget crisis. I understand that,” one employee said during public comment. “But to cut so many hours from us... hours and months, it’s impossible.”

News Channel 3 will continue to follow this developing story.