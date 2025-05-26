Honoring fallen heroes this Memorial Day

The Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District is hosting a Memorial Day service today to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. It’s a powerful reminder that our freedom, is not free.

The ceremony will be held in partnership with American Legion Post 739 in Indio. The community is welcome to come together in remembrance. Council Member Steve Sanchez will lead the service, which features a ceremonial flyover, a flag folding by Scouting America Troop 1701, music from the Coachella Valley High School Choir, and a rifle salute by the American Legion Honor Guard.