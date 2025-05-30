Traffic Collision with Injuries on I-10 in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Calif. (KESQ) – Firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a serious two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 10 near Haugen-Lehmann Way in Whitewater.

The collision was reported at 8:03 a.m. and involved major damage, impacting the center divider.

According to Cal Fire, one person was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be extricated by crews. That individual sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Drivers in the area experienced delays as emergency responders worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.