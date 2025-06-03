Arizona man killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash heading eastbound on I-10, west of Hargrave Street swerved off the freeway.

On Tuesday, at around 6:10 A.M., a 2019 Subaru Outback swerved off the road and killed a 75-year-old male passenger from Oro Valley, Arizona. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The female driver was 74 years old, from Oro Valley, Arizona. She was transported to a local hospital for major injuries.

There are no lane closures in the area due to the crash being off the freeway.

