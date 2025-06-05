One hospitalized after serious overnight crash in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was hospitalized early Wednesday following a serious crash at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Dillon Road in Desert Hot Springs.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. Emergency crews, including CAL FIRE and the California Highway Patrol, responded to the scene.

Courtesy of Allen Mealey

Courtesy of Allen Mealey

Photos shared with News Channel 3 by Allen Mealey show fire crews and officers actively working the scene. According to CAL FIRE, the driver was extricated quickly and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver’s identity and current condition have not yet been released.

News Channel 3 has reached out to CHP and CAL FIRE for additional information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates as this story develops.