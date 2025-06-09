Indio 911 phone lines down

Skip to Content
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — The Indio Police Department is alerting residents of a 911 phone line outage impacting emergency calls citywide.

Anyone experiencing an emergency and unable to reach 911 is urged to call 760-391-4051 instead.

The department has not identified the cause of the outage, but efforts are underway to restore service as quickly as possible.

No estimated time for resolution has been given.

