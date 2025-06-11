Pedestrian killed in SR-86 crash near Dillon Road

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — A man was killed late Tuesday night after being struck by a car on State Route 86, just south of Interstate 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. The California Highway Patrol says a white Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on SR-86 near Dillon Road when a pedestrian attempted to cross the highway from the east to the west shoulder.

The driver, a man from Mexicali, Mexico, tried to avoid the collision but was unable to stop in time. The pedestrian died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

CHP says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

SR-86 was closed for approximately three hours while the investigation was underway. Traffic was detoured through Dillon Road to eastbound I-10 before returning to the highway.

The investigation is ongoing.