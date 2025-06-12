Two arrested after DUI crash into a La Quinta business

LA QUINTA (KESQ) — Two people are in custody after crashing into a business late Tuesday night and attempting to flee the scene, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Monterey Street and Highway 111 at 10:33 p.m. following reports of a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found that a vehicle had collided with a business.

Witnesses told deputies that both the driver and passenger fled the scene on foot. Authorities quickly located and detained both individuals.

Investigators determined the driver was under the influence and booked into jail on DUI charges. The passenger was arrested for outstanding warrants.

No injuries were reported, and the extent of damage to the business has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.