High-speed pursuit ends in crash involving sheriff’s deputy

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — A vehicle pursuit involving the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office ended in a crash Sunday night at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Northgate.

According to preliminary details, an RSO unit was pursuing a suspect vehicle when both the deputy’s patrol car and the suspect’s vehicle collided. The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, and it’s not yet known whether there are any injuries.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the pursuit and crash. Authorities have not released the identities of anyone involved or confirmed what initiated the chase.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the sheriff’s public information officer for more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on-air and online.