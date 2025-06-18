Palm Springs United fundraising initiative kicks off 

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – It’s been just over a month since the bombing outside the American Reproductive Center shook downtown Palm Springs. The attack devastated the clinic and left surrounding businesses struggling.

Now, we’re coming together to help.News Channel 3, in partnership with the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, has launched Palm Springs United. The citywide fundraiser happening all day today. The Agua Caliente Band will match every donation up to $100,000 to support businesses impacted by the blast.

Stay with News Channel 3 all day hear about how you can help support businesses who are struggling to rebuild.