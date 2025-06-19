Juneteenth Freedom Weekend to honor freedom and community

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Palm Springs Black History and the Palm Springs Department of Parks and Recreation are hosting a number of events taking place throughout the weekend to honor Black culture and history in the community.

June 19th marks Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that enslaved people in Texas were finally informed of their freedom.

Festivities begin Thursday evening at VillageFest. Friday features the Kings and Queens Pageant and a Kool and the Gang cover band performance. On Saturday, the weekend wraps up with a public screening of the documentary Racist Trees, encouraging conversations around racial history and justice.

All events are free and open to the public.