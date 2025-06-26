Young Creators premiere 33 short films at Mary Pickford Theater

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Young Creators Program is opening doors for the next generation of filmmakers. This program is part of Palm Springs Unified School District’s Expanded Learning Program, aimed at giving students opportunities they might not get during regularly scheduled school hours.

Over nine days, students have had the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of filmmaking, all spearheaded by Christian Sesma, the founder of the program and a filmmaker himself.

To celebrate the program’s work, the students' short films will be shown at the Mary Pickford Theater. Thirty-three films created by more than 600 students will be screened, showcasing the talent and creativity of students from five local middle schools.