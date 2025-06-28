18-year-old rescued from drowning in canal by Indio Police

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- An 18-year-old man and his dog were rescued by Indio Police after they almost drowned in a canal.

According to the department, the man was attempting to rescue his dog when he fell in.

Officers responded to reports of a possible drowning in a canal near Golf Center Parkway and Avenue 42 when they pulled the unresponsive man from the water. A rescue disc was used to guide the officer and victim to a fixed ladder on the canal wall. Both were safely pulled from the water.

The victim was given chest compressions and regained consciousness. He was then transported to JFK Hospital and is in stable condition.

CalFire responded and rescued the german shepherd, who was alert and uninjured.