Palm Springs International ShortFest wraps up 2025 Festival with Awards Brunch

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The 31st-annual Palm Springs International ShortFest is coming to a close, and the festival is set to host its annual Awards Brunch at the Renaissance Hotel Palm Springs on Sunday morning.

During the brunch, the juried award winners will be announced.

Awards and cash prizes worth $30,000 including five Academy Award® qualifying awards will be presented.

News Channel Three's Tori King will be attending the awards to speak with this year's winners.

