Skip to Content
Top Stories

New “heli-hydrant” system aids firefighters on the Wolf Fire

By
Published 10:56 AM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) – New technology in the Banning Pass is giving firefighters an advantage to fight wildfires in our region.

The first of seven heli-hydrant systems was installed in Cabazon in mid-June. These water tanks allow helicopters to refill within 10 seconds, cutting down the time it takes for pilots to seek other water sources, like lakes and reservoirs, or to land to refill.

The new technology was unveiled just a couple of weeks before the Wolf Fire started, and was used heavily as firefighters performed aggressive air attacks to contain the fire.

Tawny Castro, a Senior Public Information Officer with CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department said, "It's a lot of things falling into place at the right time."

News Channel 3 is giving you an inside look at how the heli-hydrant system works and how it's being leveraged by firefighters to keep residents safe.

Stay with us for the latest.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content