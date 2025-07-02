New “heli-hydrant” system aids firefighters on the Wolf Fire

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) – New technology in the Banning Pass is giving firefighters an advantage to fight wildfires in our region.

The first of seven heli-hydrant systems was installed in Cabazon in mid-June. These water tanks allow helicopters to refill within 10 seconds, cutting down the time it takes for pilots to seek other water sources, like lakes and reservoirs, or to land to refill.

The new technology was unveiled just a couple of weeks before the Wolf Fire started, and was used heavily as firefighters performed aggressive air attacks to contain the fire.

Tawny Castro, a Senior Public Information Officer with CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department said, "It's a lot of things falling into place at the right time."

