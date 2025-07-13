Skip to Content
BMW Performance Center West hosts Cars & Coffee event in Thermal with free hot laps

Published 11:54 AM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ)-- Car fans rolled out to Thermal on Sunday for the BMW Performance Center West's "Cars, Coffee, & Hot Laps' event.

The event, which is part of a series hosted several times throughout the year, was unique this time because it featured free rides for adult attendees with a professional driver at the specially designed course.

Riders got to experience speeds up to 75 miles per hour throughout the morning.

Aside from the hot lap experience, the BMW Performance Center also offered attendees the chance to check out an array of colorful BMWs at the facility, free coffee, donuts, and pastries.

The center plans to host future Cars & Coffee event in the future, for more information on events, or to buy an experience during their summer sale, click here.

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023.

