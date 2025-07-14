Trash truck fire closes onramp, slows traffic on I-10 in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A trash truck fire causes traffic issues on Interstate 10 in Palm Springs.

The westbound onramp at Indian Canyon Road remains closed, and the slow lane on I-10 westbound is also shut down as crews work to fully clear the scene.

The incident was first reported just before 6 a.m., when a News Channel 3 viewer alerted the newsroom to a vehicle on fire. CAL FIRE and the California Highway Patrol quickly responded and confirmed a Burrtec trash truck carrying waste had caught fire.

Flames and heavy smoke initially shut down the #3 and #4 lanes westbound.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 on air and online for the latest updates.