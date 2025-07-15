Hi-Desert 29ers kick off season with heart, heat, and a hero’s Legacy

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) The Hi-Desert 29ers aren’t your average football team. They practice under the punishing sun, chasing dreams in 110-degree heat not for money, but for meaning.

This season, they’re rebuilding and recruiting. But they’re also remembering.

The team is carrying the legacy of Marine Gunnery Sgt. Robert McDonald a friend, coach, and leader who was tragically killed last year in a senseless shooting. News Channel Three first brought you that story in May 2024.

Founder Shaka Gray tells News Channel 3 the loss still burns. But so does the team’s drive to better their community and remember their friend.

