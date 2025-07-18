Pack the Bus delivery day at the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – This morning, SunLine Transit Agency delivered a bus full of school supplied to kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City.

This year, the community donated 563 backpacks for local children ahead of their school year. "We got a ton of books from the Read with Me volunteer program and it feels like we got a lot more school supplies this year," said Carmen Cubero from the SunLine Transit Agency.

The boys and girls club predicts the supplies will support nearly 1,000 children. This is a relief for parents as the cost of school supplies continues to rise. "Parents are taking additional work loads to try to earn more money to be able to buy supplies," said Scott Robinson, the Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from kids about this exciting delivery.