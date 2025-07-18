Riverside County Animal Services in crisis as intake surges

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)– Riverside County Animal Services shelters have hit a breaking point as county officials say kennels have reached more than 240% capacity. Shelters are overwhelmed after taking in more than 1,200 dogs and cats between July 1 and July 14.

Most of the intake has been dogs, but only about 20% have been reunited with their owners. With more animals arriving than leaving, officials warn that some pets are now at risk of euthanasia due to limited resources at the shelters.

County animal services has waived adoption fees, posted an online list of at-risk animals, and is now urging the public to adopt, foster or help reunite lost pets with their families. An adoption event will be held Saturday, July 19, at the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter with expanded hours. The shelter will remain open from 10 a.m. to midnight.