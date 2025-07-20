One woman killed in rollover crash on Saturday night, near Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, the Indio Police Department responded to a rollover traffic collision in the desert canyon area located southwest of Dillon Road and west of Fargo Canyon Road, near the water tower at the top of the canyon. For reasons still under investigation, a 2023 Jeep Wrangler traveling through desert terrain at an unknown speed rolled over multiple times. A 47 year old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and sustained life threatening injuries. When First responders arrived on scene, they performed life-saving measures. The female was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The 47 year old male driver remained at the scene and contacted emergency services by calling 911. The driver was transported by ambulance to Desert Regional Medical Center for further medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.