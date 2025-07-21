Skip to Content
Bob Hope off-ramp closed for maintenance until 2 this afternoon

8:59 AM
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Drivers heading westbound on Interstate 10 near Bob Hope Drive should expect delays today as Caltrans crews carry out asphalt repairs.

The westbound off-ramp at Bob Hope has been shut down since just before 8 a.m. and is expected to remain closed until about 2 p.m., according to Caltrans.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate exits such as Monterey Avenue or Date Palm Drive to avoid delays.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new updates.

María García

