Deadly crash in Cathedral City prompts CHP reminder on seatbelt safety

CATHEDRAL CITY, California (KESQ) – On July 10th, a westbound big rig swerved across the i10 freeway and into oncoming traffic. The truck veered into the eastbound lane, killing two people at the scene.

After preliminary investigation, the California Highway Patrol reported that one of the victims was not wearing a seatbelt.

Now, more than two weeks after the crash, the investigation remains ongoing.

During the time, Officer David Torres with the California Highway Patrol is reminding the community about the lifesaving importance of seatbelts.

“Not wearing your seatbelt is the number one reason you get ejected from your vehicle,” said Torres.

Seatbelts are designed to distribute the force of a crash across the strongest parts of the body. When the safety mechanism is engaged, the belt should lock. Torres is sharing a simple way to make sure your seatbelt is working before hitting the road.

Watch News Channel 3 today at 4:00 to hear more from the California Highway Patrol about how to check your car’s seatbelt for safety.