INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) —Indio is looking to boost more foot traffic to local businesses over the coming years. Local entrepreneurs are helping in this process and the city is looking to add more events to the area to also help. Learn more about these efforts coming up tonight on News Channel 3 at 5:00 pm.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.