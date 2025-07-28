Temporary tennis, pickleball court closures at Fritz Burns Park

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) – The City of La Quinta has announced temporary closures at Fritz Burns Park for palm tree removal and resurfacing of the tennis courts.

From July 28 to August 1, palm tree removal will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

City officials warn visitors that access to the pickleball courts will be restricted during those hours.

Additionally, all tennis courts will be closed from July 28 to September 5 for resurfacing work. The closure is part of a larger effort to enhance recreational facilities across the city.

The city staff thanks the public for their patience.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.