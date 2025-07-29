Skip to Content
Top Stories

Victims of Shady Fire speak out

By
New
Published 12:53 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – Days after the Shady Fire broke out in Thermal, some families in the community are still without utilities after the fire damaged their homes.

One family whose home was damaged by the fire said they remained without power, water, and gas. According to the family, their landlord provided a $600 check after the fire, but has not been able to provide other help, like temporary housing, water, or food.

They said they have been forced to sleep in their cars and must shower using a hose they connected about a hundred feet away.

"We have nowhere to go," one of the family members said in a phone call.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from the victims of the fire and the struggles they are now facing.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content