Victims of Shady Fire speak out

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – Days after the Shady Fire broke out in Thermal, some families in the community are still without utilities after the fire damaged their homes.

One family whose home was damaged by the fire said they remained without power, water, and gas. According to the family, their landlord provided a $600 check after the fire, but has not been able to provide other help, like temporary housing, water, or food.

They said they have been forced to sleep in their cars and must shower using a hose they connected about a hundred feet away.

"We have nowhere to go," one of the family members said in a phone call.

