Riverside County Sheriffs investigate incident in Rancho Mirage near Highway

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – Authorities are investigating an incident in Rancho Mirage that prompted a response from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department early Monday morning.

Deputies issued an alert around 1 a.m. regarding an active investigation near Highway 111 and Rancho Las Palmas Drive. While the department has not released specific details about what prompted the response, they advised the public to avoid the area during the early morning hours.

No road closures are in place.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for additional details. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

