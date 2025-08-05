Skip to Content
No-cost energy efficiency program could save you money on your energy bill

Published 11:19 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We all dread it: energy bills skyrocketing during the hot summer months as we rely on our air conditioners to cool off.

One program throughout Southern California is offering a way for homeowners to ensure their air conditioning & climate control is working as efficiently as possible.

Synergy Companies partners with local utilities, like Southern California Edison, to provide the no-cost upkeep and energy efficiency services. They check ducting for leaks, maintain air conditioning units, and install smart thermostats – all ways to help you save on energy.

Edison customers already pay a certain amount on their bill for a “Public Purpose Program Charge.” This money is used to fund services like the one Synergy provides.

Stay with News Channel 3 to see a full breakdown of the program tonight.

Gavin Nguyen

