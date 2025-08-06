First Day of School at Palm Springs Unified School District

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's the first day of school for students in the Palm Springs Unified School District, and with high temperatures expected this week, district officials are asking families to take precautions.

Parents are encouraged to ensure their children dress appropriately for the heat and bring a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day. To protect students from the extreme temperatures, schools will be keeping children indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Today also marks the first day on the job for the district’s new superintendent, Marcus Funchess. He’s encouraging families to start the year strong by sending students off with confidence and positivity.