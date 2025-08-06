Skip to Content
Top Stories

First Day of School at Palm Springs Unified School District

By
today at 5:50 AM
Published 5:44 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's the first day of school for students in the Palm Springs Unified School District, and with high temperatures expected this week, district officials are asking families to take precautions.

Parents are encouraged to ensure their children dress appropriately for the heat and bring a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day. To protect students from the extreme temperatures, schools will be keeping children indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Today also marks the first day on the job for the district’s new superintendent, Marcus Funchess. He’s encouraging families to start the year strong by sending students off with confidence and positivity.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content