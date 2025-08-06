Skip to Content
Highway 74 remains closed due to the Rosa Fire. What's next?

Published 10:49 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – As the Rosa Fire continues to burn, Highway 74 remains closed.

The closure began on Monday when the fire first ignited. According to the California Highway Patrol, the highway will remain closed at least through Saturday.

Guardrails and road signs are scorched. Pink fire retardant has made portions of the roadway slick. Fire engines and crews line the roadway as they continue to work to contain the fire.

Residents on both sides of the closure have shared their frustrations as access to their homes and businesses have been limited.

News Channel 3 is speaking with officials on what it will take to reopen the highway. Stay with us for the latest.

Gavin Nguyen

