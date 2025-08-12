New real-time weather data system to enhance safety of students in PSUSD

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – New technology will protect students from dangerous weather conditions.

Palm Springs Unified School District announced it deployed eight Perry Weather Monitoring Stations across its schools. It said the system tracks temperature, air quality, humidity, and severe weather (including lightning) to help schools make informed decisions about outdoor activities.

PSUSD set up a webpage showing real-time data from these weather stations. The eight stations are installed throughout the district, and parents are instructed to find the closest weather station to their student's school as outlined in the chart below.

News Channel 3 is speaking with staff at PSUSD on the safety impacts this weather monitoring system for students. Stay with us for the latest.