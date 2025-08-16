Fatal traffic collision investigation in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - On Saturday morning, Desert Hot Springs Police Department told News Channel 3 that officers are investigating a fatal traffic collision near the intersection of Dillon Road and Palm Drive. Police say the crash involves a vehicle and a motorcycle. We are told Southbound Palm Drive from Dillon Road will be closed for the next several hours during the investigation. Officials ask residents to avoid the area and use alternative routes. Stay with us for the latest on this breaking story.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.