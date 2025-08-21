Tropical Storm Hilary: focusing on preparedness two tears later

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – It’s been two years since Tropical Storm Hilary made its decent in the Coachella Valley, leaving behind widespread damage to homes, streets and businesses. As the community continues to rebuild, there’s a focus on preparedness.

Now, two years after the disaster, we’re taking a closer look at the lessons learned and how you can be ready for the next emergency.

The Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network is urging residents to create a Go Bag for all types of emergencies. Essential items include prescription medications, snacks, water, a flashlight and a first aid kit.

The organization also stresses the importance of having an emergency plan. Make sure everyone in your household knows where to go and how to communicate in case of a sudden evacuation.

