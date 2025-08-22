Book bans on the rise, one valley organization advocates for underserved communities

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) -- With book bans on the rise, over 10,000 instances in public schools during the 2023–24 school year according to PEN America — the battle for access to diverse literature is intensifying.

While libraries in Long Beach, Los Angeles, and San Diego are joining the nationwide Books Unbanned movement to provide free digital library cards for teens, one organization is taking the fight to the streets --literally.

The Beatrice Martin Foundation provides free access to elementary and middle schools across the country, including right here in the valley.

Stay with News Channel 3 for coverage on the organization's efforts to fight book bans.