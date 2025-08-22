Pediatrician offers advice to keep students healthy this school year

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – As students across the Coachella Valley head back to school, local doctors are reminding parents that a healthy start is key to a successful academic year.

Dr. Rebecca Ward from the Desert Regional Medical Center's Family Medicine Center emphasizes the importance of scheduling annual physicals and making sure children’s immunizations are up to date. She also highlighted the role of proper nutrition and sleep, noting that well rested, well nourished children tend to perform better in the classroom.

