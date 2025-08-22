Skip to Content
Three injured after car crash in Coachella

today at 7:14 AM
COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were injured after a car crash in Coachella on Thursday night.

It happened near the intersection of Calhoun Street and Avenue 52. A White Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and crashed into a power pole. The vehicle also hit a Nissan Frontier that was parked and unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The collision pushed the Nissan into a nearby Taco Truck that was occupied by a man and a woman. Officials say both of the victims sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota sustained major injuries from the crash and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver was also arrested for a DUI. Stay with us for any further updates.

