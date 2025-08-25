CSUSB Palm Desert Campus returning to class today

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Students are returning to class today at Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus, the only public university in the Coachella Valley offering full four-year degrees.

This fall, the campus continues to grow with a new Student Success Center under construction and plans to add programs like hospitality management and cybersecurity. CSUSB's Palm Desert campus has degrees in nursing, education, and criminal justice.

Applications for the spring 2026 semester opened on August 1 and will close September 15.

