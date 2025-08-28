One Class at a Time: Oracio Magana inspires students to design sustainable energy systems

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) – Sixth grade teacher Oracio Magana of Valley View Elementary has been named the “One Class at a Time Teacher of the Month” by News Channel 3 and the Walter Clark Legal Group.

Magana is a Coachella Valley native. He was recognized for his work with KidWind, an after-school STEM program where students design wind and solar energy projects. “We started the STEM program here at Valley View. And once it started, it was a great opportunity for us to be able to incorporate a little bit of science with engineering. The kids are really attracted to it," said Magana.

His team has won multiple awards for their innovative designs. They build their very own small-scale wind turbines.

“It's so impressive to right off the bat find such a great teacher doing something that's really cutting edge at the time when we really need this kind of positive movement behind safe and clean energy,” said Walter Clark.

The $777.77 donation from the Walter Clark Legal Group will help fund materials for this year’s competitions.