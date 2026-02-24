Community concerned over water basins next to freeway after fatal crash

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Concern grows over a water hazard next to Interstate 10.

Water has collected in several retention basins between Date Palm and Bob Hope along the eastbound lanes of the 10. Water has pooled there after multiple recent storms.

Over the weekend, a man was killed in a two-car crash after his car became stuck upside-down in one of the retention basins. The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 it believed the man remained trapped inside his car underwater. Four others from his car, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, were able to free themselves.

A spokesperson for CalTrans District 8, which handles maintaining the area, acknowledged the basin is part of state highway property.

He clarified, though, the water should not have been there in the first place.

"The water that is in that basin should not all be flowing into the vicinity and Caltrans infrastructure," wrote Eric Dionne. "This is a multi owner issue of private land access and the railroad company for us to try and correct the issue fully. We have been working with internal staff and adjacent property owners to remedy the situation."

Tonight, we're asking officials who is responsible for maintaining the area next to the highway, and what steps are being taken to keep motorists safe.

