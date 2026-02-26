Apartment Fire Displaces Residents in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs, Calif. (KESQ) — An apartment fire at the Casa del Sol Apartments in Desert Hot Springs impacted multiple units and prompted assistance from the American Red Cross, officials said.

Cal Fire crews responded late Wednesday night to the complex near Ocotillo Road and 4th Street. Authorities said the fire started in one apartment unit and spread to a neighboring unit before crews brought it under control.

No injuries were reported, and officials said all residents were safely evacuated. Fire crews completed searches of the affected buildings and confirmed no one was missing.

Authorities said at least eight apartment units were affected by fire.

A total number of displaced residents has not yet been confirmed.

Palm Springs fire crews assisted during the response.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.